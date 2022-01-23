Supertech says advance payment made to firm for Noida twin tower demolition

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Supertech twin 40-storey towers
SC refuses to modify its order on demolition of Supertech's twin towers
Will ensure full compliance of SC order in Supertech case: Noida Authority
Supertech says will deliver over 8,000 flats to homebuyers by this December
Supertech twin tower case: UP CM calls for action against guilty officials
-
Real estate group Supertech on Sunday said it has signed a pact with Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, and an advance payment has been made to it for demolition of illegal twin towers in Noida, in compliance with the Supreme Court order.
The details of the agreement have been shared with the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) about the planned razing of the 40-storey superstructures that had come up in violation of building bye-laws in Sector 93A of the city, it said.
"In compliance of the Supreme court order, Supertech has signed an agreement with Edifice Engineering for the execution of demolition of twin tower and made an advance payment to it for mobilisation of men, materials and machines to site as per this agreement," a Supertech spokesperson said.
Also, a copy of the said demolition agreement executed and duly signed by and between Supertech and Edifice Engineering has been submitted to the Noida Authority, the spokesperson added.
The letter of intent for the job was awarded to Edifice Engineering last week.
The company official said no-objection certificates (NOCs), related to the environment, logistics, storage and use of explosives for the demolition work, are awaited.
The apex court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the twin towers 'Apex and Ceyane' under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority.
Meanwhile, the Supertech spokesperson said the company is also complying with another Supreme Court order on refunding buyers who had made bookings in the twin towers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU