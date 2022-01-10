Suzuki Motorcycle rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility

Motorcycle India on Monday said it has rolled out six millionth vehicle from its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility.

The company sells a range of products including Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and the recently introduced Avenis 125.

"This year marks the completion of Motorcycle India's 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our six millionth two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant," Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

This six millionth milestone is a testament to the company's continued commitment to provide superior value to customers in India, he added.

"We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world," Uchida stated.

