Tata Communications profit in fourth qtr grows 22% to Rs 365 crore

Digital connectivity solutions firm on Thursday posted a 22 per cent growth in consolidated profit at Rs 365 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 299.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Overall, our full year performance has been steady with three consecutive quarters of growth. We are focused on executing on our strategy and capturing tremendous opportunities ahead of us.

"I am proud of the team and the significant improvements we have made in our Net Promoter Score. We also earned several industry recognitions for our portfolio as well as for sustainability and workplace," MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said in a statement.

Consolidated income from operations grew by 4.65 per cent to Rs 4,263 crore from Rs 4,073.25 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

"With a steady sequential upswing in profitability and revenue, FY'22 has been a healthy year. Our strong cash flows give us the confidence to compete in global markets and take on a stronger posture.

"We are now focused on accelerating growth, improving operating efficiencies while remaining committed to further strengthening our portfolio with innovative and differentiated offerings," the firm's Chief Financial Officer Kabir Ahmed Shakir said.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the consolidated profit of jumped by 18.48 per cent to Rs 1,481.76 crore, from Rs 1,250.63 crore in 2020-21.

Income from operations dipped 2.19 per cent to Rs 16,724.73 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 17,100 crore a year ago.

