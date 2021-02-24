Tata Power raises Rs 900 cr through non-convertible debentures

-
Tata Power has raised Rs 900 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The company issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs worth Rs 900 crore on Tuesday, a BSE filing said.
The series-I debentures worth Rs 400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while series-II debentures of Rs 500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, it said.
