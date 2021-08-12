Tata Power Solar gets Rs 386-crore PV plant project in Ladakh

Systems has been awarded a project to build a solar PV plant with 50MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Leh,

The 50MW solar PV plant will be built on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode.

According to a statement by Tata Power, the order value of the project is Rs 386 crore. The commercial operation is expected to start from March 2023.

This will be India's first co-located large scale BESS solution as well as first large scale solar PV project in the Union Territory of to be set up at a high altitude of 3,600 meters above sea level, it stated.

With the addition of this project, the order pipeline of now stands at 4GWp with order value of Rs 12,414 crore.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply & procurement, construction of solar photovoltaic grid connected power plant project and BESS on a turnkey basis along with ten years of operations and maintenance services.

"This project is a testament of contribution towards developing an advanced ecosystem for faster adoption of clean energy across the nation," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

