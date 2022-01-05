TCL Electronics clocks revenue of nearly $30 bn in first 3 quarters of 2021

-
ALSO READ
TCL C725 QLED TV review: A wholesome package on Android 11 TV platform
Consumer durables industry: Double digit growth hopes brighten 2022 horizon
Samsung partners NSDC to train 50,000 youth for electronics retail sector
Astor clocks 5,000 orders in 20 minutes of opening bookings: MG Motor India
Kerala clocks 6,409 fresh coronavirus cases, 384 more deaths
-
Leading consumer electronics brand TCL Electronics has logged revenue of nearly USD 30 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, a growth of about 81 per cent, its Chairman DU Juan said.
The China-based company, which is participating in CES, the annual consumer electronic show held at Las Vegas, has showcased products including its thinnest 8K MiniLED TV prototype, NXTWEAR AIR glasses, QLED TVs, newest mobile devices and smart home appliances.
TCL will continuously innovate in the field of home appliances and mobile devices, she said while addressing a global press conference at CES.
"I have some great news to share with you all. In the first three quarters of 2021, TCL's revenue hit nearly USD 30 billion. This is nearly 81 per cent growth year-on-year," she said.
TCL has also ranked number two globally in the TV panel and LCD TV market share, she further said, adding that the company has focused its R&D capabilities on areas such as display technologies, clean energy, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
TCL Communication CMO Stefan Streit demonstrated several new products which the company is going to launch, such as NXTWEAR AIR glasses and Linkhub 5G, a router powerful enough for home, school and office support for up to 256 users.
Talking about mobile handsets, Streit said last year TCL introduced 5G phones at affordable price points.
"In 2022, we would continue to drive that vision and launch new products which will enrich and expand the TCL ecosystem," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU