TCS iON offers free course for teachers to enhance digital teaching skills

TCS iON, a unit of IT services major Tata Consultancy Services, on Friday said it has launched a free 15-day self-paced digital course to help educators enhance their digital teaching skills.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

The programme called 'Career Edge Digital Teacher' requires about 1-2 hours of daily effort for 15 days, and will enable teachers to utilise novel teaching strategies for the digital world by helping them gain a better understanding of the available digital learning tools, a statement said.

The course also covers essential techniques for conducting assessments remotely, it added.

The online course can be accessed from anywhere, anytime and via any device cellphones, laptops, desktops and tablets.

TCS iON noted that the pandemic has put enormous stress on millions of teachers by forcing them to adopt digital tools to conduct their classes.

The programme has been specially designed to equip aspiring and practising educators with essential skills and competencies to make their journey to digital teaching smoother and more effective, the statement said.

On successful completion of the course and an in-built test, teachers will be awarded a certificate endorsing them as Digital Teachers, it added.

"On the occasion of Teachers' Day, we are delighted to offer this course to teachers for free, as an expression of our gratitude and admiration for them. I believe now is the time to go beyond the constricted conventional classrooms and video sessions. It is time to shift to digital tools that allow educators to innovate new pedagogies which will, in turn, ensure enhanced learning," TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said.

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 23:57 IST

