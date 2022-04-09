TCS-led consortium bags Rs 550-crore order to deploy 4G gears in BSNL

-
A TCS-led consortium has bagged a Rs 550 crore order from BSNL for deploying indigenously-designed 4G network, an official source said on Friday.
The TCS consortium will initially deploy 6,000 mobile towers for BSNL 4G services.
"TCS-led consortium has been given order worth Rs 550 crore to deploy 6,000 sites for 4G services," a senior BSNL official told PTI.
The deal was signed on Thursday, another source said.
An email query sent to TCS did not elicit any reply.
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed Parliament on Wednesday that indigenous 4G telecom network will soon be rolled out across India with the BSNL planning to install about 1.12 lakh towers throughout the country.
The minister had said that BSNL is in the process of ordering 6,000 towers immediately and then 6,000 more and finally 1 lakh to be installed all over the country for the 4G network.
He said the development of 5G technology is going on in parallel and will be ready in a few months.
