Telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Announcing the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, he said that the industry has emerged to become a sunrise industry in India and a benchmark for the world.

IANS  |  New Delhi 
Photo: ANI
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: ANI)

As India prepares for the 5G era, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the ongoing 5G spectrum auction indicates that the country's telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements.

Announcing the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, scheduled for September 29-October 1 in New Delhi, he said that the industry has emerged to become a sunrise industry in India and a benchmark for the world.

"We are committed to make sure that India's regulatory systems are transformed to become the world's best so that industries across the globe are comfortable to invest and plan for the next 10 years," said the minister.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the government has reached new heights in introducing 5G technology with an auction of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for 5G spectrum.

"It is a true testimony of our efforts in making India a digitalised nation," he emphasised.

"We aim to facilitate last-mile connectivity to India's hinterlands and I believe the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will become a catalyst in bringing this change," Chauhan told the gathering.

The sixth edition of IMC will include numerous startups programmes in digital space with assistance from industry stalwarts.

Owing to rising business opportunities with 5G implementation, IMC will facilitate programmes focusing on emerging technologies such 5G and its use in IoT, robotics, gaming, drones, and metaverse.

"As the backbone for digital communications, the telecommunications sector is experiencing a technological revolution, with ever-evolving new technologies, products and 5G to become a leading driver of growth in sectors like agriculture, education, healthcare, robots, amongst others," Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General, Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar (retd), said.

"This will open the door to infinite possibilities for the nation's future growth," he added.

The annual event is expected to witness 70,000 attendees, 7,000 CXO-level delegates, 300 speakers, and 350 exhibitors in more than 60 sessions.

Some of the highlights of the IMC this year would be 'QUAD Countries Telecom Ministerial Summit' and 5G use cases.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 22:42 IST

