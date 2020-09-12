Three entities sell Amber Enterprises shares worth over Rs 694 cr

Three entities, including a promoter, offloaded Ltd's shares worth Rs 694 crore through open market transactions on Friday.

As per NSE's bulk deal data, promoter of Amber Enterprises, Kartar Singh, offloaded 2.75 lakh shares of the firm for Rs 50.63 crore.

Besides, Ascent Investment Holdings Pte Ltd sold a total of 32.88 lakh shares for Rs 603.80 crore and Tejas Tradefin LLP sold 2.19 lakh scrips for Rs 39.76 crore.

The scrips were sold in the range of Rs 1,814.99 to Rs 1,841.99 apiece.

In separate transactions, five entities -- Tejas Tradefin LLP, Vittoria Fund-OC L.P, Oxbow Master Fund Ltd, Newport Asia Partners Fund LP and Newport Asia Institutional Fund LP -- bought the shares of for a total amount of Rs 237.44 crore.

The entities bought the shares at a price of Rs 1,835.03-Rs 1,839.48 per share.

Tejas Tradefin LLP purchased shares for Rs 58.17 crore, Vittoria Fund-OC L.P for 29.75, Oxbow Master Fund for Rs 76.71 crore, Newport Asia Partners Fund LP for Rs 32 crore and Newport Asia Institutional Fund LP for Rs 40.81 crore.

Shares of on Friday closed 6.74 per cent lower at Rs 1,778 apiece on the

