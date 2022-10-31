JUST IN
Instagram suffers global outage, second in one week; users report issues
Moody's lowers Vedanta Resources rating to 'B3' implying high credit risk
Bain Capital likely to sell stake in Axis Bank through a block deal
Tata Steel to take a call on UK business after government's response: CEO
Hiring of permanent workers fell 61% in start-ups: RazorpayX Payroll report
Strong retail interest sees DCX Systems IPO subscribed 2.19 times on day-1
BHIVE Workspace completes 1 mn sq ft of shared office space in Bengaluru
Amazon to delist top seller Appario from India marketplace in 12 months
RBI imposes fines on Vakrangee, LIC Housing Finance for violating norms
Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to set up Rs 500-cr housing platform
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Amazon to delist Appario as seller, renews Frontizo JV for 3 years
Business Standard

Timeline for Adani's DB Power acquisition extended till November 30

The enterprise value of the DB Power was estimated at Rs 7,017 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date

Topics
Adani Power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Power on Monday said that the timeline for completion of the Rs 7,017-crore deal to acquire thermal power assets of DB Power Ltd has been extended by one month till November 30, 2022.

"The parties (Adani Power and DB Power) to the proposed transaction have mutually agreed to extend the long stop date as 30th November 2022, or achieving the closing/completion," a BSE filing stated.

Earlier in August this year, Adani Power had informed the bourses that it has agreed to acquire DB Power Ltd (DB Power), which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at district Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh.

The DB Power has long and medium-term power purchase agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd, and has been operating its facilities profitably.

The initial term of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) shall be till October 31, 2022, which may be extended by mutual agreement, it had stated.

The enterprise value of the DB Power was estimated at Rs 7,017 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date, it had told.

DB Power is engaged in the business of establishing, operating and maintaining a thermal power generating station in Chhattisgarh. It was incorporated on October 12, 2006 under the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.

The turnover of DB Power during last 3 financial years has been recorded at Rs 3,488 crore (for FY 2021-22); Rs 2,930 crore (for FY 2020-21) and Rs 3,126 crore (for FY 2019-20), respectively.

The DPPL (Diliigent Power Pvt Ltd) is the holding company of DB Power.

The DPPL was incorporated on 13th May 2010 under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Power

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.