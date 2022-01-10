Timex Group gets manufacturing rights for Guess & Gc watches in India

Leading watchmaker Group India Ltd on Monday said it has been granted manufacturing and distribution rights for Guess & Gc branded in the country.

It has sealed a pact with Nederland B.V. for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights for the Indian market, India said in a statement.

"The deal is a significant win for Timex Group India, given the Guess & Gc market share, reach and brand recognition in the fashion watch segment. The power of the Guess & Gc brands will be a great addition for Timex Group India," Titan said in a statement.

This partnership will allow Timex Group India to expand its business through the distribution of style-driven product assortments to its fashion-focused customer base.

Timex Group India Managing Director Sharmila Sahai said, "We are delighted to announce this partnership. Guess & Gc branded are known for providing quality timepieces for fashion-conscious consumers worldwide, and the recognition that these brands have in the Indian market is phenomenal."



He added that this strategic collaboration leverages the strength of the company's retail partner network and allows further expansion of its distribution footprint in the country.

The new agreements are effective from January 2022, it added.

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. It is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide.

Timex Group produce under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Guess, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gc, Furla, Missoni, adidas, Nautica and Ted Baker.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)