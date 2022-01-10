Timex Group gets manufacturing rights for Guess & Gc watches in India

-
ALSO READ
Realme Watch 2 Pro review: A low-cost smartwatch to watch out for
Luxury watches: If you have the inclination, they have the status quotient
The Apple watch from 1995 is a weird collectible with wacky design
Apple Watch Series 7 review: Big display, redesigned UI enrich experience
Apple Watch Series 8 may come with a bigger display in 2022
-
Leading watchmaker Timex Group India Ltd on Monday said it has been granted manufacturing and distribution rights for Guess & Gc branded watches in the country.
It has sealed a pact with Timex Nederland B.V. for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights for the Indian market, Timex India said in a statement.
"The deal is a significant win for Timex Group India, given the Guess & Gc market share, reach and brand recognition in the fashion watch segment. The power of the Guess & Gc brands will be a great addition for Timex Group India," Titan said in a statement.
This partnership will allow Timex Group India to expand its business through the distribution of style-driven product assortments to its fashion-focused customer base.
Timex Group India Managing Director Sharmila Sahai said, "We are delighted to announce this partnership. Guess & Gc branded watches are known for providing quality timepieces for fashion-conscious consumers worldwide, and the recognition that these brands have in the Indian market is phenomenal."
He added that this strategic collaboration leverages the strength of the company's retail partner network and allows further expansion of its distribution footprint in the country.
The new agreements are effective from January 2022, it added.
Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. It is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide.
Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Guess, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gc, Furla, Missoni, adidas, Nautica and Ted Baker.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU