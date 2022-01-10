Non-life insurance firms register 7% rise in gross premium at Rs 18,953 cr

The gross direct premium underwritten by grew by 7.3 per cent to Rs 18,953.09 crore in December 2021, data from Irdai showed on Monday.

The had underwritten gross premium valuing at Rs 17,662.32 crore in December 2020.

In a break-up, the 24 general had registered a gross premium of Rs 16,109.62 crore in December 2021, up by 4.2 per cent from Rs 15,463.51 crore in the year-ago period, as per data of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

The five standalone health insurance companies registered a 31.3 per cent rise in their gross underwritten premium at Rs 1,740.15 crore during the month, against Rs 1,325.03 crore a year ago.

The two specialised PSU insurers -- Agricultural Insurance Company of India Ltd and ECGC Ltd -- witnessed a 26.3 per cent increase in their gross premium at Rs 1,103.33 crore compared to Rs 873.78 crore, as per the data.

On a cumulative basis, the gross premium underwritten by all the 31 companies registered an 11.18 per cent increase at Rs 1,61,081.60 crore during the April-December period of 2021-22.

It stood at Rs 1,44,879.54 crore during the same period of 2020-21.

