Torrent Pharma's Q4 consolidated net profit up 3 pc at Rs 324 crore

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Pharma shares tumble 8% post December quarter results
Coronavirus cases at IIM Ahmedabad rise to 70, say civic officials
Torrent Pharma Q3 net up by 18% to Rs 297 cr even as US revenues dip
After 100% gain since Nov, can the rally in Gland Pharma stock continue?
AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit declines 21% at Rs 21 crore
-
Drug firm Torrent Pharma on Tuesday reported a 3.18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 mainly on the back of continued India business recovery momentum, and cost control.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,937 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,946 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
For the financial year ended March 2021, net profit of the company was Rs 1,252 crore as against Rs 1,025 crore in 2019-20, Torrent Pharma said.
The revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 8,005 crore. It was Rs 7,939 crore in the previous fiscal year, it added.
India revenues stood at Rs 922 crore for the quarter under consideration, a growth of 10 per cent, the filing said.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Rs 5 each, Torrent Pharma said.
The board of directors has also "recommended to the members to obtain enabling approval for issuance of equity shares including convertible bonds / debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and/ or Depository Receipts or any other modes for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore in the upcoming AGM of the company," it added.
Shares of Torrent Pharma closed at Rs 2,731.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.20 percent from their previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU