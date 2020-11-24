Toyota halts operations at Karnataka plant again as union strike continues

-
ALSO READ
Staff strike at Toyota's Bidadi plant may affect commitment to customers
Toyota's Bidadi plant suspends work for a day after worker dies of Covid-19
Toyota staff Covid-positive, cases at Bidadi manufacturing unit up to 14
Covid-19 threat forces JSW Steel to curtail workforce at Karnataka plant
A liberal labour market
-
Toyota Motor Corp again halted operations at its car plant in Karnataka from Monday, as the majority of members of its workers' union continued a sit-in strike, the automaker said.
Both the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) factories in the industrial hub of Bidadi had declared a "lock out" on Nov. 10 after the union went on strike, saying that their demand to withdraw the suspension of a worker was not met.
The local state government's labour department had prohibited the strike by the workmen, as well as the "legal lock out" declared by the management from Nov. 19 and directed operations to resume, a spokesperson for the automaker's India unit said on Tuesday.
Even after the lock out was lifted by TKM, only a few team members have reported to work, the company said.
"For plant operations to run smoothly and effectively, a minimum workforce of 90% in each shift is required. In view of the current situation, it is not viable to carry on with manufacturing activity."
The disruption follows several months of a slump in sales, and comes at a time when vehicle deliveries to dealers are picking up in anticipation of strong demand during the November festive period in India.
The country's top car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd last month said sales between October and December were expected to be good due to demand for personal transport and big-ticket purchases during the festive season.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU