Travel start-ups hit a bumpy road amid restrictions due to coronavirus

Four months ago when a Bengaluru-based start-up focused on niche adventure tourism for corporate executives made its pitch to investors, its prospects looked promising. The company was reporting a 10-15 per cent growth in its bookings annually — with potential for even higher growth.

Then, almost overnight, the calls for cancellation surged. As the coronavirus pandemic spread through the world and one after another countries cancelled inbound flights, the story turned upside down, leaving the promoters, all in their early 30s, devastated. There are over 3,000 travel-tech ...