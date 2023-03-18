JUST IN
Shankar Vanavarayar becomes chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council
BlackRock denied working on possible rival bid for Credit Suisse
iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone may feature thinnest screen bezels to date
Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff
Google working on new 'Video Unblur' tool for upcoming smartphone Pixel 8
IFFCO, Coromandel International to manufacture Nano DAP for 3 years: Govt
State-owned SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra
Wipro lays off 120 employees in US due to 'realignment of business needs'
HCLTech joins Intel foundry services accelerator design services alliance
GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India on ethane sourcing
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Shankar Vanavarayar becomes chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council
icon-arrow-left
MG Motor India to supply 100 vehicles of various models to WTiCabs India
Business Standard

TVS Industrial and Logistics on aggressive expansion plan in 30 more cities

The TVS Industrial and Logistics Park (ILP) has drawn up plans to strengthen footprint in 30 more cities by 2027, a top official said on Saturday

Topics
tvs | Companies

Press Trust of India 

TVS

The TVS Industrial and Logistics Park (ILP) has drawn up plans to strengthen footprint in 30 more cities by 2027, a top official said on Saturday.

The company currently has presence in 11 locations across the country.

The TVS ILP would be investing about Rs 1,500 crore under its expansion drive, chief operating officer R Manikandan told reporters.

As part of is expansion plans, he said five of the warehouses would be in Tamil Nadu including one in Coimbatore.

The company was working on various projects in Vijayawada, Vishakapatnam, Guwahati, Siliguri, Ranchi and Raipur among others.

The plan is to have a warehousing solution in every 400 km across the country, he said.

With 35 per cent year on year growth, the company aims to reach a contracted revenue of USD 750 million, he said.

Tamil Nadu being the major market for the company with 50 per cent share, the company was eyeing eastern parts of the country to establish warehousing facilities, he said.

Talks are on with various government sector including railways to set up warehousing solutions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on tvs

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 19:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.