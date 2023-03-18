TVS Industrial and Logistics on aggressive expansion plan in 30 more cities

The Industrial and Logistics Park (ILP) has drawn up plans to strengthen footprint in 30 more cities by 2027, a top official said on Saturday.

The company currently has presence in 11 locations across the country.

The ILP would be investing about Rs 1,500 crore under its expansion drive, chief operating officer R Manikandan told reporters.

As part of is expansion plans, he said five of the warehouses would be in Tamil Nadu including one in Coimbatore.

The company was working on various projects in Vijayawada, Vishakapatnam, Guwahati, Siliguri, Ranchi and Raipur among others.

The plan is to have a warehousing solution in every 400 km across the country, he said.

With 35 per cent year on year growth, the company aims to reach a contracted revenue of USD 750 million, he said.

Tamil Nadu being the major market for the company with 50 per cent share, the company was eyeing eastern parts of the country to establish warehousing facilities, he said.

Talks are on with various government sector including railways to set up warehousing solutions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)