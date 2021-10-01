TVS Motor reports 6% increase in sales for September

-
-
TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a six per cent increase in total sales at 3,47,156 units for September.
The company had dispatched a total of 3,27,692 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.
Total two-wheeler sales were up 6 per cent at 3,32,511 units last month, against sales of 3,13,332 units in September 2020, it added.
Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,44,084 units last month as compared to 2,41,762 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
Total exports last month grew by 20 per cent at 1,02,259 units, against 85,163 units in September 2020.
Two-wheeler exports witnessed a growth of 24 per cent at 88,427 units last month, compared with 71,570 units in the year-ago month.
