Two-wheeler sales fall in April as makers avoid stockpiling at dealerships

Two-wheeler sales in the country fell in April as manufacturers pared dispatches to reduce stock piling up at their dealerships, showed sales data released by companies. Auto firms in India count dispatches to dealers as sales.

Cumulative sales of the top six manufacturers of two-wheelers were nearly 1.58 million units last month, from 1.88 million in the same month a year before. Even after production cuts by the firms and curtailing of dispatches, dealerships have unsold stock of 45 to 50 days; the norm is 25 to 30 days, say dealers. Manufacturers are gearing up for more speed ...