Uber to bring back its self-driving cars with a cautious plan, smaller test

Uber Technologies Inc
Uber was driving the vehicles on public roads in four cities - sometimes at night - at speeds as high as 55 miles an hour when testing was halted after the accident, the paper said.
Uber plans to run the vehicles on a mile loop between its offices in Pittsburgh starting next week, not exceeding the speed limit of 25 miles per hour, it added.
About 200 Uber self-driving cars had been undergoing tests on roads in Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.
In March, Arizona suspended the test after the accident in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.
