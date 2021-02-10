Ujjivan Financial Services reports Rs 491 cr loss in December quarter

-
-
Ujjivan Financial Services on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 490.73 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2020.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 74.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's total income during the October-December period grew by 3.6 per cent to Rs 792.08 crore as against Rs 764.71 crore a year ago, Ujjivan Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.
Total expenses rose to Rs 1,454.71 crore during the quarter from Rs 664.69 crore a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at Rs 245.90 apiece on BSE, up 2.27 per cent from the previous close.
