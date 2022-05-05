Venus Remedies dispatches first batch of essential medicines to Ukraine

Leading research-driven pharmaceutical company Venus Remedies has dispatched the first batch of essential medicines worth USD 30,000 to .

The company has also launched a social media campaign to motivate people in India and abroad to make voluntary contributions for the noble cause.

Venus Remedies employees have responded enthusiastically to the appeal by coming forward with donations in large numbers, as per a company statement.

"With millions of people bearing the brunt of this devastating war, it is a humanitarian crisis that calls for the need to rise to the occasion and reach out to Ukrainians with life-saving essential supplies," said Akshansh Chaudhary, President, HR, Venus Remedies, who flagged off the relief aid from the company's premises in Panchkula on April 28.

Appreciating the gesture, the Ukrainian Embassy in a statement issued on May 2, said that Venus Remedies has "proved that it is not only a business-oriented company but also a responsible organisation which has always stood firm for such noble causes to help people around the globe".

"We thank Venus Remedies for providing aid to the people of in their most difficult times and readily accepting our request to supply us life-saving drugs free of cost," it said.

