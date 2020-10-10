Gaurs Group clocks Rs 400 cr sales booking in Q2; small drop from last year

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 outbreak: Real estate majors rule out price cuts after lockdown
Reality of realty post-Covid-19: Here're factors that may impact growth
A novel solution for struggling real estate sector in Covid-19 times
Real estate developers resort to layoffs, pay cuts as Covid-19 hits sales
Realty fund managers cautious about investments after Covid-19 lockdown
-
Realty firm Gaurs Group on Saturday reported a marginal 5 per cent fall in sales booking at Rs 401 crore during July-September, despite demand slowdown in the housing market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group reported sales booking of Rs 421 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20.
"We are known for the timely delivery and quality of our projects, and the name that we have earned over the years helped us get phenomenal results. We were able to contain the downfall which was 37 per cent in Q1 to just 4.8 per cent in Q2,said Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group.
"Impeccable marketing strategies coupled with appropriate use of digital marketing helped us to handle the tough market situation," he said.
Gaur expects a strong sales booking in the second half of 2020-21, compensating for the shortfall in the first six months of the current fiscal year.
"The queries and walk-ins have recovered back to the pre-COVID-19 times. We are about to launch two new projects at Yamuna Expressway during Navratras," Gaur said.
The company is bullish about growth prospects in the Yamuna Expressway region, driven by infrastructure development like International Airport and the upcoming Film City in the vicinity.
"We delivered more than 30,000 units between 2014 and 2019 a period which was very challenging for the real estate sector in general," Gaur said.
The residential segment would continue to be its strength but going forward the company plans to focus on creating commercial assets as well, he said.
"...we are scouting for residential andcommercial land parcels around Delhi-NCR,said Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group.
GaursGroup, which was established 25 years ago, has delivered over 55 million sq ft of area so far.
Thegrouphas diversified portfolios of real estate, education, hospitality, malls, retail and is also venturing into healthcare.
It is currently developing projects in Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU