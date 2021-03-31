Volkswagen starts bookings for SUV T-Roc in India priced at Rs 21.35 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Volkswagen returns to profit as global automobile markets recover
With ID.4, Volkswagen has electric SUV that whispers, not shouts
Volkswagen boosts investment in electric, autonomous car tech to $86 bn
Volkswagen says China car sales, production hit by chip supply shortage
Volkswagen appoints Ashish Gupta as Brand Director for India operations
-
German auto major Volkswagen on Wednesday commenced bookings for the second batch of its SUV T-Roc in India priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) as part of its plans to launch four SUVs in the country this year.
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said customer deliveries of the T-Roc will start from May 2021.
The company plans to launch its SUVs, Taigun, new Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the T-Roc, all based onthe MQB platform this year in India.
Customers can now book the SUV T-Roc, through the company's online retail platform or dealership network across India, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.
He further said customers can register their interest for the Volkswagen Taigun and the New Tiguan.
"2021 is a significant year for Volkswagen India and with this announcement, we are a step closer to fulfilling our commitment of delivering 4-SUVs by the end of 2021," Gupta said.
The T-Roc is powered by 1.5-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, while the seven seater Tiguan Allspace is equipped with a 2-litre TSI engine, with a 7-speed DSG transmission with paddle shifts.
The company said its Taigun SUV will be up to 95 per cent localised and has two engine options of 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI and three transmissions options.
New Tiguan, will be powered by a 2-litre TSI engine delivering a peak power of 190PS.
Volkswagen said all the four SUVs come equipped with advanced safety features. While the New Taigun and the new Tiguan will be equipped with up to 6-airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), 3 head-rest at rear, T-Roc will be equipped with 6-airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse camera.
Tiguan Allspace will offer 8-airbags, ABS and ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) amongst others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU