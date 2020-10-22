Wendt India reports net profit at Rs 2.79 crore in July-September

-
ALSO READ
Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya takes charge as NTPC Director of projects
Manish Gupta appointed chief executive officer of TajSATS Air Catering
SEBI employees' group protests Garg's appointment as executive director
Ex-SBI Card head Hardayal Prasad appointed MD of PNB Housing Finance
YES Bank committed to culture of accountability; working on risk: New CEO
-
: Wendt India Ltd on Thursday
clocked consolidated net profits at Rs 2.79 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.
The Murugappa Group company recorded consolidated net profits at Rs 5.01 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
For the half-year ending September 30, 2020, the consolidated profits stood at Rs 3.20 crore against Rs 8.60 crore registered the same period last fiscal.
For the year ending March 31, 2020, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 10.03 crore, a company statement said.
The total income for July-September quarter on a consolidated basis slipped to Rs 33.44 crore from Rs 45.23 crore registered a year ago.
For the half-year ending September 30, 2020, the total income declined to Rs 57.51 crore from Rs 85.95 crore.
The statement said the company had on a standalone basis achieved sales for Rs 29.08 crore during the quarter under review which was 22 per cent lower than the corresponding quarter the last year.
Exports posted sales for Rs 7.12 crore during the quarter under review which was 52 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year.
The sales were lower on account of supply chain disruption due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown and sluggish market demand from China, the United States and Germany.
Meanwhile, the company said the current CEO and Executive Director Rajesh Khanna would be stepping down from his role after serving Wendt India for 38 years and he would be succeeded by C Srikanth who would assume the charge effective November 1.
The board approved Khanna to be as a non-executive director considering his domain knowledge, expertise and rich experience, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU