Wipro sets December 11 as record date for Rs 9,500 cr share buyback plan

-
ALSO READ
Buybacks for FY21 cross last yr's tally after announcements from TCS, Wipro
Wipro board approves Rs 9,500-crore share buyback; revenue up 1.4%
Wipro shareholders approve up to Rs 9,500-cr buyback plan at Rs 400/share
The buyback rush
Wipro to consider share buyback proposal, decision on 13 Oct board meeting
-
IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has fixed December 11 as the record date for its up to Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme.
"...the company has fixed Friday, December 11, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.
Its Board of Directors and shareholders have already approved its proposal to buyback up to 23,75,00,000 equity shares of the company at Rs 400 per share, it added.
In a filing on Tuesday, Wipro said the voting from shareholders, which started on October 18 and ended on November 16, saw 99.78 per cent of the votes being cast in favour of the buyback offer.
Wipro's larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also proposed a mega Rs 16,000-crore buyback plan at Rs 3,000 per equity share.
Last year, Wipro had undertaken a buyback programme of 32.31 crore shares at Rs 325 apiece, aggregating to about Rs 10,500 crore.
Wipro had previously announced a buyback worth Rs 11,000 crore in 2017, and Rs 2,500 crore in the year 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU