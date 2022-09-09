Zenara Pharma launches tablets to treat mild to moderate symptoms of Covid

-
City-based Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, has announced the launch of Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets in a combi pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.
Zenara Pharma had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market this product last month.
The tablet, which will be sold under the brand name 'Paxzen', is being manufactured at Zenara's US FDA and EU approved facility in Hyderabad.
Dr. Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma, said: "We have launched this product in India with an aim to bring the best treatment options against Covid within reach of patients in our country. Our product, Paxzen, has been proven equivalent to Paxlovid through a Bio Equivalence study, based on which we have received the approval from the regulatory authorities,"
This product recieved FDA approval in the US in December 2021 and is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults.
It was the first oral pill that has been approved by the FDA and with a better safety profile than subsequently approved oral therapies and can be self-administered at home, when prescribed.
Studies also indicate that the risk of death or hospitalization is reduced by 89 per cent when taken in a timely manner against Covid, the company stated.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 14:02 IST