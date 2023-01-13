JUST IN
Business Standard

Zomato CEO bought swanky sports cars after raising funds: Ashneer Grover

Zomato acquired the 10-minute delivery platform Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million)

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe
Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover

As Zomato stock hovers around a dismal Rs 53, former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has claimed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa would buy luxury cars after funding rounds.

Speaking on a podcast, 'Vagerah Vagerah', Grover said he has four cars and several entrepreneurs like him also have the same fetish for luxury vehicles.

"I am passionate about cars and it's not just me. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with luxury cars and would buy a new sports car after every fundraise and we used to get upset)," he said.

Blinkit's Dhindsa also bought a Range Rover after a funding round, he claimed.

Zomato acquired the 10-minute delivery platform Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million).

Grover further said that he used to feel that unless he buys a swanky sports car, "I won't be able to close a round of funding."

"I bought a GLS (Mercedes-Benz GLS) which was from Jharkhand and had a VIP number and the dealer convinced me to buy it claiming that the vehicle once belonged to MS Dhoni," he said.

Grover has a Mercedes Benz GLS 350, a Mercedes-Maybach S650, a Porche Cayman and an Audi A6.

He also revealed in his book aDoglapan' that he made a cool Rs 2.25 crore from Zomato IPO within 8 minutes of its opening.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 16:21 IST

