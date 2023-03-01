Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Car sharing platform on Wednesday announced its partnership with Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, to become its self-drive partner.

Customers can now avail a wide choice of self-drive cars from while booking through the website.

customers can now book their self-drive cars with and earn CV Points, the company said in a statement.

As part of this association, customers can earn 5 CV Points for every Rs 100 spent when booking.

"We are delighted to partner with Vistara to bring innovative, mobility solutions to our guests. As trusted travel partners for customers across the country, we see great synergies in this partnership," said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar.

Club Vistara members enjoy up to 5 CV Points on every Rs 100 spent and additional discount of up to 15 per cent on their first booking with Zoomcar Rentals till March 31.

Zoomcar is the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, with over 20,000 cars on its technology-driven platform across India, Southeast Asia and Egypt.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar employs over 300 people.

