Bajaj Auto sales dip 11% in Feb to 280,226 units on account of export woes

on Wednesday said its total wholesales declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,80,226 units in February.

The Pune-based company had dispatched 3,16,020 units to its dealers in February 2022.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total domestic sales increased by 36 per cent to 1,53,291 units last month, as compared with 1,12,747 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined 38 per cent last month at 1,26,935 units, as against 2,03,273 units in February 2022.

Two-wheeler wholesales in the domestic market rose 25 per cent to 1,20,335 units, as compared to 96,523 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler exports, however, dipped 37 per cent to 1,15,021 units, from 1,82,814 units in February last year.

Total two-wheeler dispatches in the domestic market declined by 16 per cent to 2,35,356 units last month, as compared to 2,79,337 units in the year-ago period.

Total commercial vehicle wholesales rose 22 per cent to 44,870 units from 36,683 units in February last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)