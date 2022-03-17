1.75 mn houses have been completed under PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Over 880,000 beneficiaries given houses under PM Awas Yojana: Hardeep Puri
Banks lost Rs 2.85 trn due to loan default of 13 firms, alleges UBFU
Saubhagya scheme sees electrification in 2.82 crore households
SBI yet to refund Rs 164 cr undue fee charged from Jan Dhan a/c holders
PM transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to 147,000 beneficiaries in Tripura
-
The Central government on Wednesday informed that 1.75 crore houses have been completed under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).
Union Minister for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said under the scheme, 2.28 crore houses have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries, out of which 1.75 crore houses have been completed as on March 9, 2022.
"The PMAY-G guidelines provide for the construction of a house within 12 months from the date of sanctioning the same to the beneficiary. The assistance is released to the beneficiary in a minimum of 3 installments linked to various stages of completion like at the time of sanction, foundation, plinth, windowsill, lintel, roof, etc. Since the figures of house sanction and completion are dynamic and there is a gap of 12 months between sanction of the house till its completion, therefore, there would always be some gap between the figures of houses sanctioned and houses built during the implementation of the scheme," she stated.
The minister said that during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic induced nation-wide lockdown, all construction activities including construction of houses under PMAY-G were also affected which retarded the pace of construction of PMAY-G houses.
"Besides, the delays are also due to delay in release of Central & State Share from State Treasury to State Nodal Account of PMAY-G, cases of the unwillingness of beneficiaries to complete the construction, migration, disputed succession of deceased beneficiaries, delay in allotment of land to landless beneficiaries by the States/UTs and at times those occuring on account of General/Assembly/Panchayat elections, unavailability of building materials etc," she added.
She also informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of PMAY-G beyond March 2021 till March 2024 for completion of remaining houses within the cumulative target of 2.95 crores houses under PMAY-G.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU