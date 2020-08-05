10,026 Maharashtra cops contract Covid-19, death toll reaches 107

Over 10,000 Police



personnel have so far tested positive for and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday.

The police personnel who tested positive for the disease included 1,035 officers, he said.

"So far, 10,026 personnel have tested positive for Of them, 107 personnel, including 10 officers, have died," the official said, adding that more than 50 per cent of the casualties were reported from the Mumbai Police force.

As of now, there are 1,859 active cases in the police force while 8,060 personnel have recovered from the disease.

The official said there have been 324 incidents of attacks on police personnel so far during implementation of the prohibitory orders amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Eighty six police personnel were injured in those incidents, he said, adding that 65 health professionals were also attacked by anti-social elements in the state.

Police arrested 886 people in connection with the assault cases, he said.

Besides, at least 2,22,296 offences were registered for violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Indian Penal Code Section 188 and 13,771 people were arrested in this connection, he said.

