10 more deaths, 224 new Covid-19 cases recorded in a day in Punjab

Ten more fatalities related to COVID-19 pushed the death toll in to 5,707, while 224 new instances of the viral infection took the tally to 1,76,520 on Monday.

The state currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19 after 217 patients were discharged in a day after recovering from the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 1,68,456 people have been cured of the disease. Six critical patients are on ventilator support while 82 are on oxygen support, it stated.

Of the new cases, Jalandhar reported 40, Ludhiana and SBS Nagar 26 each and Patiala 24. A total of 47,35,787 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)