JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to head struggling world trade body
Business Standard

10 more deaths, 224 new Covid-19 cases recorded in a day in Punjab

Ten more fatalities related to COVID-19 pushed the death toll in Punjab to 5,707, while 224 new instances of the viral infection took the tally to 1,76,520 on Monday

Topics
Punjab | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: ANI
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: ANI

Ten more fatalities related to COVID-19 pushed the death toll in Punjab to 5,707, while 224 new instances of the viral infection took the tally to 1,76,520 on Monday.

The state currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19 after 217 coronavirus patients were discharged in a day after recovering from the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 1,68,456 people have been cured of the disease. Six critical patients are on ventilator support while 82 are on oxygen support, it stated.

Of the new cases, Jalandhar reported 40, Ludhiana and SBS Nagar 26 each and Patiala 24. A total of 47,35,787 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 15 2021. 22:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU