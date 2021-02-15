10 more deaths, 224 new Covid-19 cases recorded in a day in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Punjab coronavirus update: 49 deaths take toll to 2,757; case tally at 95,529
Punjab coronavirus update: 25 more deaths, 890 new cases reported in state
Punjab coronavirus update: 15 deaths, 480 new cases reported in state
Unlock-3.0: Punjab govt imposes additional restrictions in all cities
Punjab withdraws night curfew from January 1 amid decline in cases
-
Ten more fatalities related to COVID-19 pushed the death toll in Punjab to 5,707, while 224 new instances of the viral infection took the tally to 1,76,520 on Monday.
The state currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19 after 217 coronavirus patients were discharged in a day after recovering from the disease, according to a medical bulletin.
So far, 1,68,456 people have been cured of the disease. Six critical patients are on ventilator support while 82 are on oxygen support, it stated.
Of the new cases, Jalandhar reported 40, Ludhiana and SBS Nagar 26 each and Patiala 24. A total of 47,35,787 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU