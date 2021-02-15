Tamil Nadu records 455 new Covid cases, six fatalities; tally at 845,575

-
-
Tamil Nadu on Monday added 455
new coronavirus cases and six more fatalities, pushing the overall tally in the state to 8,45,575 and toll to 12,425.
State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who took the second COVID shot, urged people not to let their guard down vis-a-vis the virus and stressed on continued wearing of face mask in public.
According to a government bulletin, 477 people were cured of the virus on Monday, with the total recoveries touching 8,28,918.
The number of active cases as of today was 4,232.
Chennai continued to top the virus chart with 143 new cases, followed by Coimbatore (46) and Chengalpattu (39).
Perambalur had no new cases while many other districts reported single digit new infections, according to the bulletin.
All six deceased suffered from comorbidities.
Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan said of the 2,47,372 people inoculated with covid vaccine as of Saturday, a little over 2.10 lakh were health workers, while 20,000-odd were frontline personnel.
Over 14,000 police personnel also have been vaccinated, he told reporters.
Plans were afoot to include personnel, who would be deployed for election duty in the poll-bound state,to be covered under the covid vaccination programme, he said, adding, this will start in a week.
He also cautioned against any hesitation or delay by those who have already been vaccinated to take the second dose.
The second shot must be taken within the mandated 28 days after the first one, he added.
