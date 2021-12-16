10 Omicron cases in Delhi so far, none severe: Satyendar Jain

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said 10 cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron have been detected in the national capital so far and none of them has developed "severe" disease.
He said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. Of them, 38 are Covid positive.
"Ten Omicron cases have been detected in Delhi so far. One of them has been discharged," Jain told reporters.
There has been no "severe" case so far, he said.
There were six cases of Omicron in Delhi till Tuesday. The number increased to eight on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday.
The minister said many international travellers are turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
"Eight such people were admitted to the hospital today (Thursday)," he said.
On Tuesday, Jain had said the Omicron variant of coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.
Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for COVID-19 twice, officials said.
He had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.
Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.
Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU