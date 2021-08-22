135 Indian evacuees from Kabul being repatriated to India via Doha: Embassy

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
In Kabul, a fearful wait for United States to deliver on evacuation vow
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
US to take over air traffic control at Kabul airport, boosts troop strength
-
The first batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over the past few days, are being repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Qatar informed on Sunday.
"1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India. Embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities and all concerned for making this possible," India in Qatar tweeted.
Some 500 odd people are set to return to India on Sunday morning from Afghanistan, through various destinations and flights.
External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson informed that an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians has departed from Tajikistan for New Delhi. "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy in Dushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," said Arindam Bagchi, EAM spokesperson.
Earlier on Saturday, government sources told ANI that India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.
The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital was taken over by the Taliban on August 15.
A total of 25 flights are being operated by them as they, at present, are focusing on evacuating their citizens, weaponry and equipment.
Hundreds of Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul which is now under the Taliban's control. India is airlifting its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar. The Indian Air Force has already evacuated around 180 passengers including its Ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.
Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The Indian government has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU