JUST IN
CBI-Sisodia row: AAP supporters detained for protesting against the raid
Duty of trial court to ensure that trial is not prolonged, says SC
New era for overseas trade as Indian cargo moves via Bangladesh ports
Prince William's charity invests in world's biggest backers of fossil fuels
Goa becomes first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal' certified, says PM Modi
BSF jawan critically injured in gunbattle with millitants at Tripura border
70 mn rural families given piped water connection in 3 years: PM Modi
Accused in arson case at Salman Khurshid's house acquitted: Uttarakhand HC
Congress urges Kerala CM to announce prize money for CWG medalists
Andhra Pradesh government says it doesn't owe any money to power gencos
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI-Sisodia row: AAP supporters detained for protesting against the raid
Business Standard

14 aspirants caught using fake documents during Agniveer recruitment

Fourteen cases of aspirants allegedly using fake documents have been found during the Agniveer recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme in Hisar.

Topics
Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Army combat uniform
Representative Image

Fourteen cases of aspirants allegedly using fake documents have been found during the Agniveer recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme in Hisar.

The cases were detected on Friday, an official statement said here.

It has been alleged that the candidates have made attempts to enter the recruitment drive using fake or tampered admit cards.

These cases are being caught due to strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process and strict action will be initiated against such fraudsters, said the statement.

A large number of aspirants are taking part in the recruitment rally which began in Hisar under the Agnipath scheme on August 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 15:31 IST

`