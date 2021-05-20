150 Covid vaccine centres will have to be shut from Friday: AAP MLA

-
Delhi's stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group will last less than a day and the city government will have to shut more than 150 vaccination centres on Friday, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday.
Delhi has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-44 years category so far, of which, 7.49 lakh doses had been utilised by Thursday morning.
We have already exhausted the Covaxin stock. The remaining Covishield doses will last less than a day for this category after Thursday evening, Atishi said while presenting the vaccination bulletin online.
Therefore, we will have to shut more than 150 vaccination centres meant for the 18-44 age group from Friday. We appeal to the central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately, she said.
The national capital has so far received 45.44 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45, of which, 42.99 lakh doses have been administered, the AAP MLA noted.
Around 50,000 Covishield doses are on the way to Delhi for this age group, she said.
After Thursday evening, the city will have two days of Covaxin stock and nine days of Covishield doses left for this category, she said.
The AAP leader added that 68,604 people received vaccine jabs on May 19.
Fewer doses were administered as dispensaries conduct routine immunisation for children on Wednesdays and Fridays, she said.
A total of 48.69 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital since the inoculation drive began on January 16. Around 11.01 lakh people have got both the doses.
Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given the jabs at 623 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 368 centres.
