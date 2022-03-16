Golden ray of sun brought new dawn: Bhagwant Mann ahead of swearing in

The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn on Wednesday, said leader and Chief Minister-designate .

In a tweet just ahead of taking oath of office in this village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the country's Independence, Mann tweeted in Hindi and Punjabi by saying, "The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today. To realize the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb, the whole of will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."

Mann will become state's youngest chief minister at the age of 48 in nearly four decades.

convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is attending the searing-in ceremony, congratulated Mann on his success and invited the people to work together for the state's development.

"Today is a big day for . In this golden morning of new hope, today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab," he tweeted.

Raghav Chadha, party's Punjab co-in-charge, tweeted: "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as three crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as chief minister along with ."

The (AAP) is all set to herald a new 'Inquilab' or revolutionary spirit, this is what the party that came to power in Punjab by sweeping the assembly polls with a three-fourth majority is indicating.

--IANS

vg/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)