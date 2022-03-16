Golden ray of sun brought new dawn: Bhagwant Mann ahead of swearing in

-
ALSO READ
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to take oath alone on Wednesday: Report
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets governor, stakes claim to form gov in Punjab
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
-
The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn on Wednesday, said AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann.
In a tweet just ahead of taking oath of office in this village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the country's Independence, Mann tweeted in Hindi and Punjabi by saying, "The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today. To realize the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb, the whole of Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."
Mann will become state's youngest chief minister at the age of 48 in nearly four decades.
AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is attending the searing-in ceremony, congratulated Mann on his success and invited the people to work together for the state's development.
"Today is a big day for Punjab. In this golden morning of new hope, today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab," he tweeted.
Raghav Chadha, party's Punjab co-in-charge, tweeted: "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as three crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as chief minister along with Bhagwant Mann."
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to herald a new 'Inquilab' or revolutionary spirit, this is what the party that came to power in Punjab by sweeping the assembly polls with a three-fourth majority is indicating.
--IANS
vg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU