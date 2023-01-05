JUST IN
2 leopard cubs seen in Asola as wildlife thrives in Delhi's urban jungles
GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned
Govt allows agencies to extend commissioning date of solar, hybrid projects
SC notice to govt on plea alleging violation in Polavaram project clearance
Plan prepared to control pollution from 11 drains in Yamuna: Haryana min
What are Arctic blast and bomb cyclones?
New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution
India takes on the task of reversing climate change, 2022 a crucial year
The climate meltdown: Floods, forest fires, heatwaves cost a heavy price
Maharashtra government to develop tourism circuit in Nanded: Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Goa introduces Blue Cab service at Manohar International Airport from Jan 5
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2 leopard cubs seen in Asola as wildlife thrives in Delhi's urban jungles

Two leopard cubs were spotted in the Asola Bhatti recently in a fresh example of how bold efforts of conservationists and the forest and wildlife department can help several wildlife species

Topics
Delhi | Asola Bhatti Sanctuary | Leopard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

leopard

Two leopard cubs were spotted in the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary recently in a fresh example of how bold efforts of conservationists and the forest and wildlife department can help several wildlife species recover in the urban jungles.

Forest department officials Wednesday said the two cubs were caught on a camera trap a few days ago.

A video shared by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) on its Instagram page showed a leopard cub emerging from a burrow inside the sanctuary.

Since mother felines do not travel long distances with newborns, the officials believe the sanctuary is their birthplace.

An official said this is first time that a cub leopard has been spotted in the jungles of Asola since leopard sightings began a few years ago.

The wildlife department and the BHNS had released a study in October, confirming the presence of eight leopards in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, with enough evidence to suggest the large carnivore is making the urban forest its permanent home.

The sanctuary did not record any leopard sighting for many decades after 1940, as per the Gazetteer of Delhi.

Officials have also confirmed the presence of other mammals such as striped hyena, jungle cat, golden jackal, Indian hare, Indian boar, black buck, sambar deer, spotted deer, and hog deer among others.

The leopards of Asola share an area of just 32.71 sq km and probably also occupy the adjoining forest patches of the bordering Faridabad district.

The researchers said the sanctuary has a leopard population density of 4.5 per 100 km.

The leopard population density is 3.03 in the Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh; 3.1 in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan; 2.8 in the Dhachigam National Park, Jammu Kashmir; 12.04 in Chhattisgarh's Achanakmar Tiger Reserve and 13.41 in Mudumalayi Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.

The sanctuary is the southern part of the Delhi Ridge, the northernmost stretch of the ancient Aravalli range which begins in Gujarat and extends across Rajasthan and Haryana.

It is also part of the Sariska-Delhi Wildlife Corridor which runs from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan to the Delhi Ridge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 07:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU