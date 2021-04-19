27 die of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh; highest toll in a day since Oct 20

-
-
As many as 27 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the highest toll in a day after October 20, even as the state registered 5,963 fresh cases.
After 1.57 crore tests, the gross COVID-19 positives in the state rose to 9.68 lakh,a health department bulletin said.
In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 2,569 coronavirus-infected persons recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 9,12,510.
The overall toll climbed to 7,437, it said.
The state now has 48,053 active cases, the highest after October 8.
As the percentage of active cases increased to five, the overall recovery rate dipped further to 94.3 per cent.
Once again, Chittoor district reported 1,182 fresh cases in a day, followed by Guntur 938, Srikakulam 893, East Godavari 626, Visakhapatnam 565, SPS Nellore 491, Kurnool 434 and Prakasam 280.
Krishna, Anantapuramu and Kadapa added 156-189 new cases while Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported 19 each.
Krishna district saw six fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Chittoor and SPS Nellore four each, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam two each and Anantapuramu one in a day.
Meanwhile, the state Covid Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said in a release that 35,465 patients are currently in home isolation, while 7,535 were admitted in hospitals across the state and another 16,68 in Covid Care Centres.
Of the total, 3,665 patients were on ventilator support.
He said 126 Covid hospitals were being readied in the state with 17,000 beds and 2,000 ventilators.
