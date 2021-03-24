28,699 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 132 deaths

-
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported
28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths, the state health department said.
The daily death count was the highest since November 20 last year when 155 deaths had been reported.
The caseload in the state rose to 25,33,026 and death toll reached 53,589.
With the discharge of 13,165 patients, the total of recoveries increased to 22,47,495, while there are 2,30,641 active cases.
There are 11,77,265 people are in home quarantine while 11,887 are in institutional quarantine.
With 1,22,433 tests on Tuesday, the state so far has tested 1,85,84,463 samples for coronavirus.
Mumbai city reported 3,514 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking its cumulative caseload to3,69,451 and death toll to 11,604.
The Mumbai division which includes surrounding regions too reported 6,870 new cases.
Out of 132 deaths, 74 occurred in the last 48 hours and 23 in the last week. Rest 35 deaths are from the period before the last week.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 25,33,026, new cases: 28,699, death toll: 53,589, discharged: 22,47,495, active cases: 2,30,641, people tested so far: 1,85,84,463.
