28% Delhi household have one or more member with flu-like symptoms: Survey

A new survey has revealed that 28 percent of surveyed households in the national capital have one or more member showing flu-like symptoms.

Released by LocalCircles, the survey was based on answers by 7,697 respondents across who were asked about the number of individuals in their households currently with one or more flu-like symptoms like fever, running nose, cough, headache or body ache.

Amid fears of a possible third wave of COVID-19, experts at a recent meeting of the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said that as and have similar symptoms, the government should continue vigorous testing to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check during the season.

"In response, six per cent of Delhi's residents said there are currently 'four or more individuals' with flu-like symptoms. As many as 11 per cent said they have two-three individuals with similar symptoms.

"Another 11 per cent said there is only one individual with the symptoms. The majority 72 per cent of Delhi's residents surveyed said no one in their household have flu-like symptoms," the survey noted.

It added, "On an aggregate basis, 28 per cent Delhi households have one or more members who are currently down with flu-like symptoms".

According to a statement by LocalCircle, since mid-August, several residents of Delhi have reported on the platform that they have someone in the family with Covid-like symptoms, that is, fever, running nose, and fatigue.

Many have also been getting RT-PCR test done only to find during post-doctor consultation that they are negative and under the influence of some kind of viral infection or vector-borne seasonal flu, it said.

The survey also noted that hospitals had been receiving at least 50-60 cases of viral infection cases daily, and have largely been attributing the symptoms to changing weather with extreme heat and excessive rainfall in the city.

An earlier survey by the platform released on August 19 had indicated that 41 per cent of Delhi households with one or more members who were down with viral fever or flu-like symptoms.

LocalCircle is a platform that allows citizens and organisations to connect with each other, and understand collective issues, challenges, solutions, opportunities, pulse at macro or micro levels.

