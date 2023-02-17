JUST IN
India will strengthen international bodies to promote Hindi, says MEA
Railways, India Post launch Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service
Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva
UP govt gets investment proposals worth crores in Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri
Providing solutions to Bengaluru's problems on govt's priority: CM Bommai
Massive fire breaks out at market in Assam's Jorhat, 150 shops gutted
Delhi court settles suit against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir as withdrawn
Kashmir is filled with tourists after abrogation of Article 370: Amit Shah
Will provide assistance to police department for modernisation: HP CM Sukhu
I-T officials leave BBC offices after three days of 'lengthy questioning'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Railways, India Post launch Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service

Indian Railways and India Post have formally launched Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service, Joint Parcel Product of Railways, and India Post

Topics
Indian Railways | India Post

ANI 

Changing with the times and in compliance with social distancing norms, customers are now picking up their parcels, and speed posts themselves

Indian Railways and India Post have formally launched Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service, Joint Parcel Product of Railways, and India Post.

In consonance with the 'Gati Shakti Master Plan' to provide seamless solutions for the movement of parcels, Indian Railways and the Department of Post have collaborated and evolved a Joint Parcel Product (JPP), the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo.

This is in compliance with the Budget announcement for FY 2022-23. On Thursday, it has been started, on the four sectors -Delhi to Kolkata; Bangalore to Guwahati, Surat to Muzaffarpur, and Hyderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin. However, a total of 15 sectors have been planned to be covered in the first phase.

To implement this idea, initially, 15 OD pairs of time-tabled Express Cargo Service trains have been finalised under this initiative over Indian Railways.

It is also notable that the focus of the JPP model is to provide an integrated service to the customer, with the 'first-mile and last-mile service' for parcels being executed by the Department of Post and the middle-mile transportation being handled by the Railways.

The USPs of the JPP are palletization, time-tabled runs, end-to-end logistics service, single documentation, insurance cover, reliability, safety, availability, and cost-effectiveness. The highlights of this service are total logistic Service, i.e. pick-up and delivery at customer premises, palletization - transportation through covered and sealed boxes, semi-mechanized handling, timetabled service, insurance at 0.05 per cent of the declared value of the cargo for loss, damage, and deterioration, integrated parcel waybill.

Joint marketing teams between posts and railways have been made to take this initiative forward. Doing away with the slab system of pricing is an innovation herein.

Railways and the Department of posts have collectively upgraded their tools, machinery, handling equipment, and storage space for optimum use. Specially designed Fold type boxes, Envelope boxes, mesh-type boxes, and bubble guard boxes made up of aluminum and lightweight material have been developed. Similarly, Parcel Aggregation Centre has been equipped with a conveyor system along with specially designed rakes for efficient stacking. BTU Deck where palletized material can be easily rolled is provided for effortless movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 07:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU