3 BJP workers killed by terrorists in J&K; LeT outfit claims responsibility

-
ALSO READ
Terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore
Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir
156 terrorists neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir security forces this year
Militant, believed to be Pakistani affiliated to LeT, killed in Baramulla
LeT behind Monday's attack on CRPF personnel in J&K: IGP, Kashmir
-
Three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening,a police official said.
He said the trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.
In a message in English and Hindi on its social media account, the TRF said "crematoriums will get overbooked".
Militants have since June stepped up attacks on BJP workers and leaders, killing eight of them so far.
In a similar attack in Bandipora in July, a BJP leader, his father and brother were killed by the ultras.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU