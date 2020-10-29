3 BJP workers killed by terrorists in J&K; LeT outfit claims responsibility

Three workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district of on Thursday, police said.

Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening,a police official said.

He said the trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

In a message in English and Hindi on its social media account, the TRF said "crematoriums will get overbooked".

Militants have since June stepped up attacks on workers and leaders, killing eight of them so far.

In a similar attack in Bandipora in July, a leader, his father and brother were killed by the ultras.

