JUST IN
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival US short sellers
Budget seeks to maintain balance between growth & deficit: Fitch Ratings
BJP announces candidates for West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh bypoll
Centre to move motion of thanks on President Murmu's address in LS today
Doval meets Blinken, exchanges views on wide range of global issues
11 trains running late in northern India due to dense fog, low visibility
Top headlines: Adani in crisis, India Inc to gain from Rs 10 trn infra push
India, US keen to conclude $3 billion MQ-9B predator armed drones deal
Minister died due to cardiogenic shock after being shot, says report
UNDP administrator Achim Steiner highlights India's G20 presidency
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail on bail after over 2 years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

3-day G20 Employment Working Group meet to begin in Jodhpur from Thursday

The first G-20 Employment Working Group meeting will begin in Jodhpur Thursday afternoon to address priority labour, employment and social issues for sustainable, inclusive and job-rich growth

Topics
G20 summit | G20 meeting | Employment Index

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

India's G20 presidency
3-day G20 Employment Working Group meet to begin in Jodhpur from Thursday

The first G-20 Employment Working Group meeting will begin in Jodhpur Thursday afternoon to address priority labour, employment and social issues for sustainable, inclusive and job-rich growth.

The first day of the three-day meeting will explore strategies for global skills, qualification harmonization, and developing a framework for common skill taxonomies.

The panel discussion will be followed by a cultural programme and dinner at Umaid Bhawan Palace, according to an official.

On Friday, the second day of the meeting, the sessions to be held include "Overview of G20-2023 Indian Presidency Agenda", "Addressing Global Skills Gaps", "Intervention by G20 Countries on Addressing skills Gaps", "Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection", "Interventions by G20 countries on Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection".

Sessions on "Sustainable Financing of Social Security" and "Intervention by G20 countries on sustainable Financing of Social Security" will be held on the concluding day on Saturday.

Heritage walk and yoga sessions will also be held for delegates on Friday and Saturday. The delegates will also be taken on a visit to the Mehrangarh fort.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place while main intersections and other places of the city have been decorated on different themes with public participation.

Delegates from 19 nations, the European Union, nine guest countries and as many regional and international organisations will take part.

Those attending the event also include delegates from International Labour Organisation, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, International Social Security Association, World Bank, NITI Aayog, V V Giri National Labour Institute and other partner organisations will also take part.

The G20 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

A premier forum for international economic cooperation, it comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 summit

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU