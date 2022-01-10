46 Covid deaths in Delhi in 5 days, 34 patients had comorbidities: Govt

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra scraps RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers
-
Of the 46 COVID-19 patients who died in Delhi between January 5 and January 9, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, according to government data.
Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Twenty-five of these patients were aged above 60 and 14 aged between 41 and 60. Five fatalities were recorded in the 21-40 age group, while one patient each from the 0-15 and 16-20 age cohorts succumbed to the infection, the data showed.
According to an official, 32 patients were admitted to the ICU and they were mostly those who had comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cancer, liver and heart diseases etc.
Twenty-one patients who had other problems tested positive for Covid after being admitted to hospitals.
Thirty-seven of the 46 patients were admitted to hospitals when their oxygen saturation level dropped below 94 per cent.
On Sunday, Delhi reported 17 deaths due to Covid, the highest in a day since June 13 last year.
The capital has logged 53 Covid deaths so far this month. A total of 54 fatalities due to the viral disease were recorded in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU