46 people test negative for Nipah so far, says Kerala Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Two health workers show symptoms of Nipah infection: Kerala Health Minister
Nipah virus: Central team rushed to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy dies
Kerala issues Nipah management plan for govt and private hospitals
Nipah virus in Kerala: 251 contacts traced, says Health Minister
-
Test results of 46 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah have been negative, till now, for the virus infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the minister had told media persons here that with negative test results of 20 more people being reported in the morning, the total number of people who are in the clear was 30.
On Tuesday, 10 had tested negative.
Later on Wednesday evening, during a press meet, she said that samples of 16 more people who were in the primary contact list of the victim have tested negative for Nipah.
The minister further said that 265 people were now there in the primary contact list, out of which 62 were in isolation. Their health was stable, she said.
Of those under observation, 12 were displaying mild symptoms and 47 were from other districts of the state.
She said that while there was no need to be alarmed at present, people and the authorities need to be vigilant.
She directed that all those on the contact list abide by the quarantine criteria and even those whose test results were negative must remain in isolation in the hospital for three more days and can return home only if they have the facility to remain isolated at their residence.
She further said that trained volunteers inspected 4,995 homes in the areas under containment and 27,536 people were examined, of whom 44 were found to have mild fever-like symptoms.
Mobile labs would be set up to check those who display fever-like symptoms during the home visits, she said and added that those with fever or flu-like symptoms should not take the COVID vaccine without the advice of a health professional.
The minister directed the local authorities to ensure that those in Nipah-related isolation get the food kits and that each of the 265 people in the contact list has one volunteer each to help them.
She also advised people against eating fruits that fall from trees and said that fruits purchased from the market should be properly cleaned before use or consumption.
Besides this, she said that a team of experts from the Pune Virology Institute has reached the district and would soon start testing samples.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU