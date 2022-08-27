Centre's special drive for disposal of pending matters to begin from Oct 2

The has planned to begin a special drive to clear the disposal of pending matters across the Central ministries and government departments, an official satement said.

It will be held from October 2 to October 31 on the lines of the Swachhata Campaign and 'Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters organised from October 2 to 31, 2021 that lead to reduction of pendency and efficient management of office spaces, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement on Friday.

Cabinet Secretary has written to all Secretaries of the Union Government seeking their personal involvement for the success of the campaign.

Cabinet Secretary further advised all Secretaries to issue appropriate instructions to the offices and organisations under their Ministry to implement the Special Campaign 2.0 in a befitting manner.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will be the Nodal Department and oversee implementation of the Special campaign 2.0 which will focus on outstation offices in addition to the Ministries/ Departments and their attached/subordinate offices.

The Special Campaign 2022 is expected to cover outstation Post Offices, overseas mission/posts, Railway Stations, and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign.

Preparatory phase of the Special Campaign will commence from September 14 and will continue till September 30, when, Ministries and Departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalise the campaign sites across their offices and complete necessary procedural requirements to conduct the Campaign. Training of nodal officers of the Special Campaign will be conducted on September 10.

Last year, the Swachhata Campaign was conducted in 6,154 sites, 21.9 lakh files were weeded out, 12.01 lakh sq feet of space was cleared and Rs 62 crore of revenue was earned by disposing scrap.

