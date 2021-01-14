506 new Covid-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,95,142, death toll 8,543

-
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,543 on Thursday with 14 more fatalities, while 506 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,95,142, an official here said.
"The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,080, of which 3,746 are under home isolation. So far, 5,76,519 people have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.
He said in the past 24 hours, 506 new cases have been reported and 539 people have been discharged after recovery.
The death toll stands at 8,543, Prasad said.
Over 2.58 crore tests have been done in the state so far, with over 1.33 lakh conducted on Wednesday, he said.
